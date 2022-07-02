Beijing Announces the Current Anti-COVID Prevention Measures Will Continue for the Next Five Years Sparks Fear and Anxiety

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https://gnews.org/post/phrr9186
06/30/2022 According to China Revealed, the announcement by the head of the CCP in Beijing that the current anti-COVID prevention measures will continue for the next five years sparks fear and anxiety among the general public