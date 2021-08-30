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BOBBY FISCHER, LAST INTERVIEW. TELLS THE TRUTH AND NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH
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657 views • August 30, 2021
Mirror. Source * Video duplicate: https://is.gd/ztjptQ
Bobby Fischer, last interview. Tells the truth and nothing but the truth https://is.gd/55nNE9
Quote: "Robert James «Bobby» Fischer. Source: Bobby Fischer - His Last Interview Part 1 https://is.gd/QBl3fz Bobby Fischer - Last Interview Part 2, Bobby Fischer - Speaks about North Korea Last Interview Part 3, Bobby Fischer - Tells you why he doesn't like chess His Last Interview Part 4. Bobby Fischer tells the truth and nothing but the truth"
Bobby Fischer, last interview. Tells the truth and nothing but the truth https://is.gd/55nNE9
Quote: "Robert James «Bobby» Fischer. Source: Bobby Fischer - His Last Interview Part 1 https://is.gd/QBl3fz Bobby Fischer - Last Interview Part 2, Bobby Fischer - Speaks about North Korea Last Interview Part 3, Bobby Fischer - Tells you why he doesn't like chess His Last Interview Part 4. Bobby Fischer tells the truth and nothing but the truth"
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