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Friday March 12th 2021 Firing Line Wellness Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle Josh Bernstein Gun Grab Laws Vaccine Deaths GOA Gun Owners Mike Hammond STOP Biden Voter Gun Grab Laws NOW !
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70 views • March 12, 2021
Friday March 12th 2021 Firing Line Wellness Michelle and Dr Bill Deagle Josh Bernstein Gun Grab Laws Vaccine Deaths GOA Gun Owners Mike Hammond STOP Biden Voter Gun Grab Laws NOW !
Hour One Michelle Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answer Emails and Callers Health Questions with NutriMeds and Protocols
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Recent Utah Surgical Nurse Death, Hidden Vaccine Injuries, Zombie Apocalypse, Proof of Infertility Sterility After COVID19 Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines
Hour Three Mike Hammond Atty Gun Owners of America GOA , STOP Biden Gun Registration and Red Flag Laws, Voter Takeover of States Rights, and FBI Records and Gun Grabbing Raids to Homes in Future
Hour One Michelle Deagle and Dr Bill Deagle MD Answer Emails and Callers Health Questions with NutriMeds and Protocols
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Recent Utah Surgical Nurse Death, Hidden Vaccine Injuries, Zombie Apocalypse, Proof of Infertility Sterility After COVID19 Chemo Shot Fake Vaccines
Hour Three Mike Hammond Atty Gun Owners of America GOA , STOP Biden Gun Registration and Red Flag Laws, Voter Takeover of States Rights, and FBI Records and Gun Grabbing Raids to Homes in Future
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