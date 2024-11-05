BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the LAST DAYS MOVEMENT HASN'T BEGUN YET, Isaiah 64
End the global reset
End the global reset
6 months ago

I'm going over chapter 62, 64, 65 and 66 of Isaiah dealing with the last days move. And from out of these few lessons we should be able to see more of the story of why things are not happening yet. Things have to happen first. And the great part of that is a travailing that we might very well be getting close to. We will have to see. While they are busy out trying to find a president we are busy out trying to find an answer why this move of the kingdom of Almighty yah has not begin yet

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website for fabulous information about the last days overcoming at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
