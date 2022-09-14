Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn If you don’t recognize EVIL, you’re PART OF THE PROBLEM
60 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 2 months ago |
Donate

Glenn Beck


 Sep 13, 2022 When did America stop recognizing what’s EVIL in our society? Because today, Glenn says, it seems that what was once evil is deemed good, and what was once good now is considered evil’ But it’s not too late to recognize the darkest ideas, philosophies, and actions overtaking American culture and to call them out. You don’t have to be a hero, Glenn says. But if you don’t stand up against evil, you’re becoming part of the problem…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yqyqf0vGBIs



Keywords
americalifecultureglenn beckinversionrecognizing evilstand up to evilpart of the problem

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket