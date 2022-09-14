Glenn If you don’t recognize EVIL, you’re PART OF THE PROBLEM

Glenn Beck
Sep 13, 2022 When did America stop recognizing what’s EVIL in our society? Because today, Glenn says, it seems that what was once evil is deemed good, and what was once good now is considered evil’ But it’s not too late to recognize the darkest ideas, philosophies, and actions overtaking American culture and to call them out. You don’t have to be a hero, Glenn says. But if you don’t stand up against evil, you’re becoming part of the problem…
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yqyqf0vGBIs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.