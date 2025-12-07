Carrington Part 2 Toward Stone Age Prophecy

On September 1-2, 1859 Richard Carrington observed huge sun spots on the sun. The the sun exploded an X45 to an X105 CME at the earth. Two days later, telegraph lines received the electrical surges and started on fire and shocked the operators. It was like going back to the stone age for a few months. We almost had the Carrington Event part 2 this week. The Bible described the events leading up to the kill shot. The next Carrington event could be months away on March 3, 2026 when our moon will eclipse blood red again. The conditions for another Carrington are increasing each day! Are you prepared? “At some point, earth’s weakening magnetic field will weaken so much that the planet will not be able to sustain even a moderate disruption in the solar wind. When that occurs, the grids will go down and there will be no more power, as the sun continually ramps up toward the micronova and as earth’s magnetic field continues to weaken, cosmic radiation will bombard the planet more and more. At some point the GMCS-solar system will enter the point where the galactic magnetic reversal [Galaxy-wide!] occurs, the sun will go dark for three days followed by a solar micronova and the planet will go like this [twist].” Ben Davidson