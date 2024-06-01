Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
UNVACCINATED PEOPLE WHO REGRETTED THEIR DECISION - PART ONE
channel image
The Prisoner
9117 Subscribers
Shop now
2658 views
Published Yesterday

In the spirit of checkur6, I've created my own compilation video. It took me two long weeks of tedious work pouring over the records of these fools. Here's what I came up with.

Please share this everywhere! People need to know the mistakes made by these tinfoil hat kooks!

- Kurgan

Check out the store here:

https://kurganwear.printify.me

Music: The Cult - She Sells Sanctuary

https://invidious.drgns.space/watch?v=cts0VN1-wgk

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
vaxxedhumourunvaxxed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket