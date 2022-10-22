Michael Pillsbury: CCP Has Been Waging A Secret War Against The U.S.

https://gnews.org/articles/483344

Summary：In a recent interview, Michael Pillsbury, the Director of the Center on Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute in Washington, D.C., said that while the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) deceives its people internally, it invades the United States at all levels of society through infiltration, which U.S. politicians still lack a clear understanding on, according to G-Translator on October 20th.



