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Exposing CPS Abuse With Victims & Mary Flynn
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44 views • March 16, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman, Mark and Terri of LetOurChildrenGo.org speak about the horrific abuse they have endured at the hands of Child Protective Services (CPS) in Kentucky. All seven of their homeschooled children were kidnapped by the government over a dispute involving their daughter's weight. Yes, seriously. Also joining in the interview is Mary Flynn O'Neil with Defending The Republic, an organization she runs with the support of her brother Gen. Mike Flynn. Mary has also experienced the horrors of the "child welfare" system and the family courts. All three individuals being interviewed argue that America needs serious reforms to respect the rights of families, parents, and all citizens.
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
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