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X22 Report A 03. 28. 22.
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310 views • March 28, 2022
Ep. 2736a - Gold Will Destroy The [CB], The Process Has Begun
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Inflation is not the same as in 70s, people are not seeing their wages increase which helps during these periods of times. The peoples wages are not keeping up this time around. Russia makes a move, will now start pegging their currency to gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
⚡ Get The UltraBright Floodlight That Preppers Love: ⚡
http://www.lytebug.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
Inflation is not the same as in 70s, people are not seeing their wages increase which helps during these periods of times. The peoples wages are not keeping up this time around. Russia makes a move, will now start pegging their currency to gold.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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