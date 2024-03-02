Create New Account
Family Makes Tough Decision To Put Aging Grandpa In US Senate
It's something millions of Americans will wrestle with at some point in their lives. Parents and grandparents get older and eventually, the family has to make a tough call. Is grandpa safe to live on his own, or is it best if he's around people his own age in the United States Senate?

politicsus senatebabylon beegrandpageriatric

