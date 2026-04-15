Free DIY Fertilizer from Ze Weeds (Or, Weeds, if You Prefer)

Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter and check out the links! (The search is better on the website, but not 100% fixed yet. Since I’m shadow-banned and blacklisted pretty much across the board online, I pay for hosted search to help you out!)

This “noxious weed” just might save your life: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-noxious-weed-just-might-save-your-life

My favorite foraging books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books

My favorite homesteading books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites

Don’t plant trees/ bushes by your house, yo: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/never-plant-trees-or-big-bushes-by-your-home

What I planted this year and why, in this toxic world: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/what-i-planted-this-year-and-why-in-this-toxic-world

Important tips for construction/ landscaping projects: https://non-toxic-home.org/latex-allergy-posts/f/important-tips-for-construction-projects

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