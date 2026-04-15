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Free DIY Fertilizer from Ze Weeds (Or, Weeds, if You Prefer)
Non-Toxic Home
Non-Toxic Home
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Be sure to sign up for our free newsletter and check out the links! (The search is better on the website, but not 100% fixed yet. Since I’m shadow-banned and blacklisted pretty much across the board online, I pay for hosted search to help you out!)

This “noxious weed” just might save your life: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/this-noxious-weed-just-might-save-your-life

My favorite foraging books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-foraging-books

My favorite homesteading books: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/the-best-homesteading-books-and-websites

Don’t plant trees/ bushes by your house, yo: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/never-plant-trees-or-big-bushes-by-your-home

What I planted this year and why, in this toxic world: https://non-toxic-home.org/f/what-i-planted-this-year-and-why-in-this-toxic-world

Important tips for construction/ landscaping projects: https://non-toxic-home.org/latex-allergy-posts/f/important-tips-for-construction-projects

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Our Books: https://non-toxic-home.org/books


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Search and browse ALL of our videos here: https://odysee.com/@nontoxichome:1


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This video is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, prevent, mitigate, or otherwise address any symptom or diagnosis. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Always consult your physician about everything, every time, everywhere. Consider this video satire if you will.

Fair Use Disclaimer:

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

All rights and credit go directly to its rightful owners. No copyright infringement is intended.


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irangardeninghomesteadingsurvivaloilfertilizerfaminegasplantingwtshtf
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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