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The Stages Of War
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42 views • January 26, 2022
The next Great War won't necessarily country versus country. It will be against the human race. All the kingdoms are ruled by the evil one. All of the countries are working together to re-align the borders for the 10 regions of the Beast System. It will appear to the masses as country versus country, but there is a larger goal.
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