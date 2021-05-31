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Demonstration Walk In Favour Of Human Rights&Civil Liberties - Malta
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290 views • May 31, 2021
A Demonstration Walk in Malta for members, friends and supporters, to demonstrate in favor of Human Rights and Civil Liberties, and in protest against certain actions and policies being taken by the Superintendence of Public Health affecting such rights.
Press Conference was meant to be held by organization but none of MSM reporters showed up and so there was no word of protest in the MSM.
Speech was done by Doctor of Laws Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi .
Press Conference was meant to be held by organization but none of MSM reporters showed up and so there was no word of protest in the MSM.
Speech was done by Doctor of Laws Dr Rodolfo Ragonesi .
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