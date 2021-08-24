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"Hebrew Roots movement" ancient Judaism Kabbalah witchcraft text discovered with Satanist symbols
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98 views • August 24, 2021
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There are discoveries of Judaism artifacts and documents with satanic symbols that were stolen in Syria that show that the current Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist’s “Hebrew Roots movement” Judaism has nothing to do with God YHWH Jesus or Christianity or the Hebrews or the Old Testament Torah, but it is a fake witchcraft Satanism religion created by Satan Lucifer’s Babylonian exile Kabbalah witchcraft occult Satanist doctrines and practices and fake priesthood of Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO globalist elite religious leaders, who are trying to exterminate the Hebrews using Albert Pike’s nuclear war between Satanist Zionism and Satanist Islam, and replace God’s covenant with the Hebrew people with themselves, who the Bible calls as “fake Jews and the Church of Satan” (Revelation 2:9 and 3:9). Photos of the documents are attached. Listen to how craftily and slyly this entity on the Torah Class website video tries to deceive all these religious Christians who do not have the Holy Spirit discernment into trying to observe human traditions of these Pharisees, and to draw them back into observing the Judaism laws and circumcise themselves. The Bible warned about these people who require people to observe days and abstain from certain foods. It is not by the law that we are saved, but by grace in Jesus’ finished work on the cross. These Torah Messianic “Hebrew Roots movement” Judaist Kabbalist Babylonian witchcraft people who have brought in the Talmud and all kinds of Illuminati esoteric occult Nephilim alien Atlantis civilization Babylonian practices and beliefs into the Hebrews’ biblical God’s teachings are very clever in deceiving the human homo-sapiens specie. It is a spirit, just like the New Age kundalini spirit of the “Jesus movement” is a deceiving spirit. The pastor in this sermon tries to convince the humans that people should observe Hanukkah. The Hebrew Roots Judaism legalist people use the fact that the real Christians exposed the pagan witchcraft traditions of Christmas, and hijack it to sell the observance of their Talmud and Judaism human traditions and Hanukkah. Likewise, they tell people to abstain from food that was prohibited in the Old Testament laws, even though the New Testament says all food blessed by God is clean. The Israelites adopted Babylonian Satanism while they were exiled in Babylon, and the modern day Judaism is not the real Judaism of God and the texts they use are from Babylonian Satanism and not the Hebrews’ Bible of God. Gematria and the worship of the pagan goddess Isis Semiramis Ishtar Easter Astarte Asherah Ashtar Mother Mary Fatimah Kali Bodhisattva who they call “Shekinah” in Judaism is the worship of the demon spirit that is called the “woman who rides the beast” and “queen of heaven” in the Bible. This is why the New Age Wicca witch feminist spirit avatar entity Jana BenNun calls God a transvestite god who has both male and female Shekinah characters, which is from her pagan Wicca witch’s horned god and mother goddess worship doctrine. These things are Babylonian Satanism teachings of Judaism, and not of God’s original Bible. Be not deceived, dear brethren.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
There are discoveries of Judaism artifacts and documents with satanic symbols that were stolen in Syria that show that the current Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Satanist’s “Hebrew Roots movement” Judaism has nothing to do with God YHWH Jesus or Christianity or the Hebrews or the Old Testament Torah, but it is a fake witchcraft Satanism religion created by Satan Lucifer’s Babylonian exile Kabbalah witchcraft occult Satanist doctrines and practices and fake priesthood of Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar Illuminati NWO globalist elite religious leaders, who are trying to exterminate the Hebrews using Albert Pike’s nuclear war between Satanist Zionism and Satanist Islam, and replace God’s covenant with the Hebrew people with themselves, who the Bible calls as “fake Jews and the Church of Satan” (Revelation 2:9 and 3:9). Photos of the documents are attached. Listen to how craftily and slyly this entity on the Torah Class website video tries to deceive all these religious Christians who do not have the Holy Spirit discernment into trying to observe human traditions of these Pharisees, and to draw them back into observing the Judaism laws and circumcise themselves. The Bible warned about these people who require people to observe days and abstain from certain foods. It is not by the law that we are saved, but by grace in Jesus’ finished work on the cross. These Torah Messianic “Hebrew Roots movement” Judaist Kabbalist Babylonian witchcraft people who have brought in the Talmud and all kinds of Illuminati esoteric occult Nephilim alien Atlantis civilization Babylonian practices and beliefs into the Hebrews’ biblical God’s teachings are very clever in deceiving the human homo-sapiens specie. It is a spirit, just like the New Age kundalini spirit of the “Jesus movement” is a deceiving spirit. The pastor in this sermon tries to convince the humans that people should observe Hanukkah. The Hebrew Roots Judaism legalist people use the fact that the real Christians exposed the pagan witchcraft traditions of Christmas, and hijack it to sell the observance of their Talmud and Judaism human traditions and Hanukkah. Likewise, they tell people to abstain from food that was prohibited in the Old Testament laws, even though the New Testament says all food blessed by God is clean. The Israelites adopted Babylonian Satanism while they were exiled in Babylon, and the modern day Judaism is not the real Judaism of God and the texts they use are from Babylonian Satanism and not the Hebrews’ Bible of God. Gematria and the worship of the pagan goddess Isis Semiramis Ishtar Easter Astarte Asherah Ashtar Mother Mary Fatimah Kali Bodhisattva who they call “Shekinah” in Judaism is the worship of the demon spirit that is called the “woman who rides the beast” and “queen of heaven” in the Bible. This is why the New Age Wicca witch feminist spirit avatar entity Jana BenNun calls God a transvestite god who has both male and female Shekinah characters, which is from her pagan Wicca witch’s horned god and mother goddess worship doctrine. These things are Babylonian Satanism teachings of Judaism, and not of God’s original Bible. Be not deceived, dear brethren.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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