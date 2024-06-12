AGAIN BIG LOSS! Several Ukrainian Sukhoi fighter jets knocked out at airfield

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Several Sukhoi fighter jets of Ukrainian Air Force again knocked out at its airfield. One Su-27UB completely destroyed and two others were damaged at Myrhorod air base in Poltava, hit by Russian missile. Another Su-25 knocked out by Lancet drone at Dolgintsevo Airfield in Krivoy Rog in Dnepropetrovsk.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/