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Donald Trump Claims Total Credit For The COVID-19 Vaccines
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1263 views • August 13, 2021
Donald Trump claimed total credit for the Covid-19 vaccines in a speech to the conservative CPAC conference in Florida on February 26, 2021, almost exactly a year after saying the virus would disappear ‘like a miracle.’
The ex-president said that his administration was responsible for a “modern day medical miracle” and that Republicans should get all the praise for fighting the coronavirus.
“As conservatives and Republicans, never forget that we did it, never let them take the credit, they don’t deserve the credit, they are following our plan, this is something they call an absolute miracle,” said Mr Trump.
“Joe Biden is implementing the plan that we put in place. “
The Biden administration has said that when they entered the White House there was no federal plan for distributing the much-needed vaccines.
Source:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-covid-vaccine-credit-cpac-b1808929.html
The ex-president said that his administration was responsible for a “modern day medical miracle” and that Republicans should get all the praise for fighting the coronavirus.
“As conservatives and Republicans, never forget that we did it, never let them take the credit, they don’t deserve the credit, they are following our plan, this is something they call an absolute miracle,” said Mr Trump.
“Joe Biden is implementing the plan that we put in place. “
The Biden administration has said that when they entered the White House there was no federal plan for distributing the much-needed vaccines.
Source:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-covid-vaccine-credit-cpac-b1808929.html
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