Judge Jeanine: Trump search warrant was subterfuge to take him down
Published Yesterday
New details are emerging after the FBI stormed the private home of former President Donald Trump.  Popularity: 1,762,438 views on Aug 9, 2022.  The raid was over classified documents. A source said they looked at every single office and grabbed documents into boxes. They were not judicious about what they took. Trump turned over 15 boxes way back in January. Trump's lawyer had a meeting with investigators in June to discuss the issue but they decided to raid Trump's place anyway. Mirrored

judge jeanineclassified documentsraiddonald tump

