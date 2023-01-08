Judge Jeanine: Trump search warrant was subterfuge to take him down

New details are emerging after the FBI stormed the private
home of former President Donald Trump.
The raid was over classified documents. A
source said they looked at every single office and grabbed documents into
boxes. They were not judicious about what they took. Trump turned over 15 boxes
way back in January. Trump's lawyer had a meeting with investigators in June to
discuss the issue but they decided to raid Trump's place anyway. Mirrored
