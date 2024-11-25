BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON 1018 counting the cost, the incredible cost for worshiping in spirit and truth





Bible verse: Luke 14:25-33 Count the cost





SYNOPSIS: What would you do to live in a place that the bible was the rule book for the community? When America was a colony there were to groups one group community was founded on the Bible the other was on business. Today’s lesson is going to show how YEHOVAH blesses those willing to do everything possible to live their lives according to HIS word. We are going to study the biblical meaning of counting the cost. We will ask ourselves is it worth so much earthly loss? We will study why YESHUA taught first about hating your family, then building a costly tower, then war with others. Finally why did almost half of the Pilgrims die that first winter?





BIBLE VERSES: Luke 14:25-33 Count the cost. Yesha’yahu (Isa) 56:1-8 these people were willing to give it all away. 2nd Corinthians 6:17-18 SEPARATE. Yochanan (Jn) 4:21-24 in spirit and truth









Messianic Congregation Beth Goyim A Messianic Jewish Congregation where Jew and Gentile meet as one people.

THE CITY GATE MESSIANIC BIBLE STUDY Tuesday 7:30PM. The SLEDGEHAMMER Show Wednesday 7:30PM, Shabbat "Saturday" Service 11AM ET.

We stream from our own website www.yeshuatube.org on Tuesday @ 7:30 PM ET for The City Gate Messianic Bible Study. Wednesday 7:30 PM ET for The Sledgehammer Show. Shabbat (Sat) 11AM ET for a live Shabbat Service.

