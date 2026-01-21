Dr.Roger McFillin & Tracy Thurman Expose the Psychiatric Drug Complex and the War on the Human Soul

To learn more, visit: https://www.drmcfillin.com/





- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)

- Dr. Roger McFillin's Background and Philosophy (2:21)

- Tracy Thurman's Introduction and Personal Experience (6:02)

- Discussion on the Psychiatric Industrial Complex (42:00)

- Impact of Technology and Social Media (42:20)

- Spiritual Warfare and the Role of Empathy (44:56)

- Personal Stories of Healing and Resistance (49:03)

- Final Thoughts and Practical Advice (52:15)

- Lawsuit Against the US State Department and DOJ (1:09:11)

- Inspirational Books and Personal Growth (1:18:17)

- Meeting the Wife and Voice Recognition (1:20:35)

- AI Tools and Decentralized Learning (1:24:39)

- Tax Revolt and Financial Strategies (1:29:06)

- Gold and Silver Investments (1:33:50)

- Audience Engagement and Future Plans (1:37:22)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/