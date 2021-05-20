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Professor Darrell Hamamoto on Persecution and Inquisition at UC Davis - Professor Hamamoto
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12 views • May 20, 2021
Published on Apr 19, 2017
Professor Darrell Hamamoto talks to Joshua Coleman about the persecution he faces at UC Davis after speaking the truth to his students.
https://youtu.be/ujnSHeOjiNY
• The Global Pharmaceutical Empire
• VACCINES
• The Philippines
• The Brainwashing of University Students
• Manhattan Project Connection at UC Davis
#VACCINES
#CaSenatorDrRichardPan #NaziConnection #ChemicalWarfare #PsychologicalWarfare #MindControl #OccultTies #London
Professor Darrell Hamamoto talks to Joshua Coleman about the persecution he faces at UC Davis after speaking the truth to his students.
https://youtu.be/ujnSHeOjiNY
• The Global Pharmaceutical Empire
• VACCINES
• The Philippines
• The Brainwashing of University Students
• Manhattan Project Connection at UC Davis
#VACCINES
#CaSenatorDrRichardPan #NaziConnection #ChemicalWarfare #PsychologicalWarfare #MindControl #OccultTies #London
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