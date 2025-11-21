US - Global Push For Mandatory Digital ID

For all your survival, prepping and emergency satellite communication and internet needs such as Iridium, Inmarsat and Starlink Phones, Faraday Bags and off-grid Solar Power Systems, please visit the Satellite Phone Store link below to get at a 10% discount or even more when you purchase within 90 days :

https://www.satellitephonestore.com/?rfsn=8543584.1ba7863





For all your lab-verified nutritional supplements needs, superfoods, storable foods, preparedness items and more, please visit our Health Ranger Store affiliate link below to get up to 20% discount. In addition, you get even more discount if you join their Loyalty Program:





https://bit.ly/4j7IlSR





If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.





https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/





If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !





Bitcoin (BTC) Deposit Address:

3Kjk1YXFgzwA5BFkqEoXyGMrde1DE54K6Z





Bitcoin (BSC) Deposit Address:

0x185487e6a130f910d2e7e0cd8d8059fe9250b147





USDT / USDC / ETH (Ethereum ERC20/ BSC BEP20)

0x185487e6a130f910d2e7e0cd8d8059fe9250b147





SHIB INU / PEPE (Ethereum ERC20/ BSC BEP20)

0x185487e6a130f910d2e7e0cd8d8059fe9250b147





BNB Binance Coin (BSC BEP20)

0x185487e6a130f910d2e7e0cd8d8059fe9250b147





SOL Solana Deposit Address:

FsUETuBHB7fwEHeeoz6nNb4NCyvpGQRFGESAm38zxzDg





ADA Cardano Deposit Address:

DdzFFzCqrhsf8KNJUerydCx8a33TsXyzK9fLdKGyYgzS3TZqbUJMLqv7kAd1KjyZ8mXgQGt8oH9h8S3AgiCN3gdf2YsvHKn9FY7ex2ZN

XRP (XRP) Deposit Address:

rs2dgzYeqYqsk8bvkQR5YPyqsXYcA24MP2





XRP (XRP) Memo:

685210





XLM Stellar Deposit Address:

GCDBX7GTQWJFTAJCJUGV4KXJZE6Q527YRLW75GYDJ2ODSVBOXCS4W7VS





XLM (XLM) Memo:

269507





Thanks, EWM2030





https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030/home

https://rumble.com/user/ewm2030

https://www.youtube.com/@ewm2030

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM



