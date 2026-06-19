DNI Tulsi Gabbard Lights Up Anthony Fauci

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“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth.”
DNI Tulsi Gabbard · 2:10 AM · Jun 19, 2026