Worried about radiation? Test for it yourself !
Published a day ago

Just a real quick test for radiation. Anyone that wants more information...just ask! I got this counter from an online auction site. It is nice to be able to test water, air, and food, if needed. It is easy to use and read the scale. I just HAD to modify it for nicer machine operation. If anyone needs to know how to hook up the LED and speaker, I can do a video on it for you. I am sure you can find a lot of good information about the types of radiation that there are, and the strength of the types, if you do some searches on it.

Keywords
radiationradiation testinggeiger counter

