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AMAZING NEWS ? WE DID IT R rate below one open up the country ? Boris Free Us!!!
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70 views • January 29, 2021
https://youtu.be/DkK7fksdktg
Ok Boris. A deal was a deal.free us... If that happens, I'LL PICK UP ONE OF THE 100,000 or so non biodegradable DISCARDED MASKS OFF THE FOOTPATH THAT POEPLE HAVE THROWN AWAY, AND WEAR IT ON MY HEAD FOR A WEEK IN PUBLIC.
Ok Boris. A deal was a deal.free us... If that happens, I'LL PICK UP ONE OF THE 100,000 or so non biodegradable DISCARDED MASKS OFF THE FOOTPATH THAT POEPLE HAVE THROWN AWAY, AND WEAR IT ON MY HEAD FOR A WEEK IN PUBLIC.
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