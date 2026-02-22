© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Will Machine god Or A Carrington Event Snuff You First? Countdown: 5,000 Days Until AI Replaces You? My prognosis: AI will grow into our masters like the Beast System, and later on the Carrington Event CME should occur as the 4th Bowl causes the Isaiah 24:1 pole flip as the energy gestates and we approach the 7th Bowl. The solar CME will save us from the oppressive Beast System AI. “The actual split isn't "human vs machine god." It's between those who control the physical stack [Beast System] (energy → compute → intelligence) and everyone who's just along for the ride.” TWLV