Viral Video Baby Sees Mama Mary on Apparition Hill, Medjugorje! Then this happens!! 😭🙏
Published a day ago

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


June 27, 2023


Heart warming video of an infant child's visit to Apparition Hill in Medjugorje. What happens leaves the pilgrims in tears. A beautiful example of a child's love for Mother Mary.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYwr8n0OFJU

christiancatholicbabyviral videovirgin maryour ladymedjugorjeapparition hillmother and refugemama mary

