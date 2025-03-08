Syria: HTS Fighter Breaks Ranks, Denounces Massacres on Civilians

HTS Fighter Breaks Ranks, Denounces Massacres

Muhammad Abu Obaidah, a fighter from HTS, speaks out with tears in his eyes, condemning the brutal massacres committed in Baniyas and Jabalain.

“Did our religion command us to do this? Were the Prophet’s teachings like this? Forcing people from their homes and executing them in cold blood?”

HTS’ own members are breaking ranks—the truth can no longer be hidden. Even their fighters can’t stomach these crimes.