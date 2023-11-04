Doctor Mike on Diets: Ketogenic Diet | Diet Review

Hey guys! I am back with the next installment of my diet review series. This week I am covering the incredibly popular ketogenic diet. Within the last year or two, the keto diet has soared in popularity and I can understand why. It is a simple diet where counting calories isn't important (who wants to count calories) and you get to eat a bunch of really delicious foods. If you are curious, the name of the diet comes from the ketone bodies produced within your body as a result of switching your body to fuel itself through fats instead of carbs. This is also referred to as a state of ketosis. https://tinyurl.com/bdca9uxb

