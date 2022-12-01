Zombie Apocalypse - mRNA Vaxx induced Prion Disease?? | Part II

This not caused by "flakka" or any other drugs
-You can see people from around the world, South America, Russia, Asia, America and Africa included where those synthetic drugs don't exist
-They have blood around the mouth🩸
-They have the same kind of convulsions and spasms seen in persons with neurological disorders caused by the covid vaccination.
PROOF That COVID “Vaccines” Cause Prion Disease:
https://www.citizensjournal.us/proof-that-covid-vaccines-cause-prion-disease/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/COVID-19-RNA-Based-Vaccines-and-the-Risk-of-Prion-Classen/68580738ad152158a095c2f90a2a28a4c8b5d7d2
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Review-of-COVID-19-Vaccines-and-the-Risk-of-Chronic-Classen/6899f3a981076ce25f633997c0506590cd452fa2
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/COVID-19-Vaccine-Associated-Parkinson's-Disease%2C-A-Classen/0fe033bb1e274f27bc7c1703f09206e2965c75ca
Source Material for video from @Oracle Research Centre 2.0/Plandemic scam
