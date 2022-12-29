Create New Account
Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Pierre Kory interviewed by Viviane Fischer and Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg
The Corona Investigative Committee was originally founded on the initiative of several lawyers. Co-founder Viviane Fischer, a lawyer and economist from Berlin, is leading the evidence gathering on the Corona crisis and measures in this session.

Learn more about the committee: https://corona-investigative-committee.com
Anonymous hints to the Corona Investigative Committee: https://securewhistleblower.com
The Committees English Telegram channel: https://t.me/CoronaInvestigativeCommittee

With your support you make our work possible. We can issue donation receipts.

https://corona-investigative-committee.com/support/

PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=ZA56XC7HVMVRY

corona investigative committee

