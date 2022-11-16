[Mar 18, 2014] Getting The Message Out Part 2 (2.1K views on YouTube) [cptmang]

In this special edition video, I'll be sharing the mic with my mentor and dear friend, Patrick Dougher. This "Getting the Message Out" show will be a bit unusual as we will be doing several things at once. It is an experimental episode in which we will be on Google Hangouts at the same time as on BlogTalkRadio and also be using Microsoft's PowerPoint live online tool. We hope this episode encourages you by showing what is available either for free or at minimal cost to enable you to get your message out to the masses on the web.





https://testingtheglobe.com

https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy