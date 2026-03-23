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Iran shootdown again an F-15 as a massive blow to the myth of air supremacy
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Iran announced again to shootdown an F15 fighter jet by its air defense forces on Sunday March 22, a blow about US unilateral claims of 'total air superiority domination' and 'even air defense' once again ending in failure. The video, released by Iranian air defense command, shows the moment a fighter jet that was about to bomb Iran was locked in the air and at the right moment was shot by a surface-to-air missile. Finally, the fighter jet which was reportedly flying near the Island of Hormuz, was unable to avoid Iranian sophisticated missiles, fell instantly to the ground or possibly into the sea. Despite the US Central Command (CENTCOM) denying it, claiming US forces have carried out more than 8,000 combat flights without losing a single aircraft due to Iranian fire, but Iranian improved air defense network has managed to show a large amount of debris from advanced Israeli and US assets, a few days ago a F-35 was downed!

On Monday morning, Iraqi television network Al-Ahed verified that an American F-15 was shot down in Iranian airspace, and the fighter jet later fell among buildings in Kuwait. It is unknown whether this was a new incident or a different angle from previous incidents, the result was the same: a major blow to the myth of air superiority. The clash of incoming information, regarding the crash of another F-15 fighter jet in Kuwait, allegedly involving friendly fire, highlights the intensive information war that accompanies physical conflict in the Middle East. To the Trump administration's surprise, three weeks after the war began, Iran was able to retaliate, destroying hundreds more large Israeli-US drones, including multiple fighter jets considered advanced.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

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