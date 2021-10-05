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Dr Dan Stock Educates on the Science Behind Covid-19, Vaccines and Masks
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81 views • October 05, 2021
Dr. Dan Stock of McCordsville, Indiana recently appeared at a Mount Vernon school board meeting to educate members on the science behind Covid-19, vaccines and masks as well as expose the CDC and NIH frauds.
RELATED LINKS:
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SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6112cb5f792e05428be4fe69
RELATED LINKS:
https://purehealthmed.com/
SOURCE: https://banned.video/watch?id=6112cb5f792e05428be4fe69
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