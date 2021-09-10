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For The Love Of Guns //Episode 4// Jordan Vinroe from JSD Supply
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1 view • September 10, 2021
I had a great conversation with Jordan Vinroe from JSD supply. Jordan created JSD Supply and helps people build their own guns.
Unfortunately, if there was something that could technically go wrong during this podcast... it did. It started with Internet problems and escalated to a computer failure. I had to do the interview from my cell phone and my audio is not the greatest. However, this is a great interview and I want to thank Jordan for jumping on the show.
Go to:
https://www.regulations.gov/document/ATF-2021-0001-0001
If the link above does not work, go to regulations.gov and search for 2021-10058 or “Definition of Frame or Receiver and Identification of Firearms.”
Click on Comment
Write your comment and include “Federal Register Number 2021-10058.” Without that, your comment will not count.
DO NOT write an “anonymous” comment - that also will not count.
Your comment REQUIRES contact information.
DO NOT use combative language or curse/swear. We need every comment to count.
Comment outline:
I oppose Federal Register Number 2021-10058
Federal Register Number 2021-10058 adds an undue burden to the American citizen. *explain why here* “customizing my firearm will now require an obscene amount of paper work….replacing broken or worn out parts will require more paperwork...building my own firearm will now force me to pay a fee for each part I purchase….the proposed rule will not stop nor deter crime….”
Remember, use your own unique comment. Copy and paste comments do not count. Your comment can be short and sweet or add as much detail as you wish.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee #p320 #mup1 #80percent
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
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Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
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-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
Unfortunately, if there was something that could technically go wrong during this podcast... it did. It started with Internet problems and escalated to a computer failure. I had to do the interview from my cell phone and my audio is not the greatest. However, this is a great interview and I want to thank Jordan for jumping on the show.
Go to:
https://www.regulations.gov/document/ATF-2021-0001-0001
If the link above does not work, go to regulations.gov and search for 2021-10058 or “Definition of Frame or Receiver and Identification of Firearms.”
Click on Comment
Write your comment and include “Federal Register Number 2021-10058.” Without that, your comment will not count.
DO NOT write an “anonymous” comment - that also will not count.
Your comment REQUIRES contact information.
DO NOT use combative language or curse/swear. We need every comment to count.
Comment outline:
I oppose Federal Register Number 2021-10058
Federal Register Number 2021-10058 adds an undue burden to the American citizen. *explain why here* “customizing my firearm will now require an obscene amount of paper work….replacing broken or worn out parts will require more paperwork...building my own firearm will now force me to pay a fee for each part I purchase….the proposed rule will not stop nor deter crime….”
Remember, use your own unique comment. Copy and paste comments do not count. Your comment can be short and sweet or add as much detail as you wish.
#teambanch @The Rogue Banshee #p320 #mup1 #80percent
*** You can support our work by ***
♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee
♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3
♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo
♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee
-------
Social Media
Website
https://www.trb.fyi
https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee
https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee
-------
-------
Gear that I run
Computer
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3
Studio
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC
Camera and Mic
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL
My 3d Printer setup
https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53
-------
-------
Credits
The Rogue Banshee Original Content
Credit: Jason Schaller
[email protected]
-------
The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.
Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.
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