Remember 900 Political Prisoners! Bonnie Speaks For Rescue Hero Ryan Nichols, 2 Year Torture in DC

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https://twitter.com/alexbruesewitz/status/1564749817443749892
Meet Bonnie Nichols. Her husband, USMC Veteran Ryan Nichols, has been held in the DC Jail for 590 days.
He’s been tortured in solitary confinement, & is being denied basic human & constitutional rights.
His crime? Protesting Joe Biden.