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The Cytokine Storm!!!
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53 views • July 31, 2020
If you are scared of this viral pandemic you should be terrified of vaccines!
Read this blog post reference multiple studies showing the cytokine storm reaction post aluminum adjuvanted vaccines: https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2018/4/1/international2018
Watch how fragmented DNA caused cytokine storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwMsHM1vRQ
Read this blog post reference multiple studies showing the cytokine storm reaction post aluminum adjuvanted vaccines: https://jbhandleyblog.com/home/2018/4/1/international2018
Watch how fragmented DNA caused cytokine storms: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yXwMsHM1vRQ
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