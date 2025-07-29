© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GAZA UPDATE – PAST 24 HOURS
◼️ 147 dead from hunger & malnutrition, including 88 children (Gaza Health Ministry)
◼️ 87 aid trucks entered Gaza, most looted before even reaching civilians
◼️ Airstrike on Al-Nuseirat camp kills 30 people (per Al-Awda hospital)
◼️ Another strike on Gaza City apartment kills 2, leaves several wounded
◼️ Netherlands bans entry to Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir & Smotrich
💬 SMOTRICH: “Europe failed Jews before, will fail again.”
💬 BEN-GVIR: “Even if banned from Europe, I’ll keep defending Israel.”