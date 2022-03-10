When sunshine comes in the battle of rain

Most people talk only about war these days...So I grabbed a relative old piece of a "battle message" and put a video together.But this battle here is not about a physical warAllmost all people only look to things of the outside but hardly anyone looks at the battles inside and even less understand how to fight.The song originates from April 2001, but the first recording is from 2011.I only made a new re-mix with more advanced tools I have now - luckily all the old files were still okay.The song part contains a slightly audible watermark on the music.Depends on your speakers/headphones and ears, you may hear it or not.The lyrics are included in the video or on the websiteA high quality audio without watermark you can get here (yet not the re-mix):If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5Donations: