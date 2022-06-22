Barbara Loe Fisher Sounds the Alarm on Risks of Childhood Vaccinations

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Barbara Loe Fisher’s two-year-old son was perfectly healthy until he took his fourth dose of DPT vaccine in 1980. He sustained a brain injury after experiencing an adverse reaction to his shot that confined him to a special education classroom. The horror of this experience propelled Barbara, who is the co-founder and president of the charitable National Vaccine Information Center, to work toward educating parents about their legal right to make informed, voluntary vaccine choices for their children. As more and more vaccines have been added to the childhood vaccine schedule over the past four decades, there has been an explosion of chronic disease and disabilities in children. Parents must assess vaccine risks when considering whether to allow a doctor to give a child more than 70 doses of 17 different vaccines between birth and age 18.
TAKEAWAYS
Barbara Loe Fisher co-authored a must-read book in 1985 titled A Shot in the Dark documenting the dangers of the DPT vaccine
VAERS has accumulated over two million vaccine reaction reports and 1.3 million are connected to the Covid shot
According to a 2011 study, only 1% of vaccine-related injuries are reported
The National Vaccine Information Center sponsors one of the largest health information websites on the Internet at NVIC.org
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