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10 Items To Invest In Now For If SHTF
Liberty Thoughts
Liberty Thoughts
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249 views • August 20, 2020
10 Items To Invest In Now For If SHTF - Liberty Thoughts Episode 21

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In this video I discuss the 10 items that I myself have invested in for if SHTF.

Here is the list of the ten items...

1. Body
2. Mind
3. Relationships
4. Guns/weapons/ammo
5. Location
6. Real assets
7. Farm animals
8. Skills
9. Books
10. Equipment

In the video, I break each one of these down a little bit and explain what I am talking about. It's not too late to invest in these items for when SHTF. These items will help you to survive and be prepared for what ever scenario presents itself in our world.

Whether it's an economic collapse, the coming of the nwo, world war 3 with china, second wave of covid 19 lock downs or the apocalypse, these ten items will help you to be prepared and to survive. Prepping doesn't have to be hard. Start now with what you can by investing in prepping. The majority of people don't prepare for anything so in no time at all, you will be able to out survive over 80% of the population. And if nothing ever does happen, these are still good investments to make to better your life!

If there is good response to this video, I will make a video for each of the ten items listed and go into even further detail about each one. The how and what I do to invest in each item and how they have helped my life be better.

So please leave a like and comment if you'd like me to break down each of these 10 items for if SHTF!
Keywords
preppershtfsurvivalpreparednessliberty thoughts
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