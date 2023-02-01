After 1950s Christian ethics generation dies in 2010s, God brings judgment upon post-1960s hippies

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2023). Enoch’s son Methuselah’s name means, “When he dies, then judgment will come upon the earth.” He was the last righteous person left on earth, except for Noah’s family. Just as in Noah’s days when God brought judgment upon the populace after all the righteous people died and the Church’s Enoch was raptured, so also in the End Times, God will bring judgment upon the Western feminist nations’ 1960s vile hippy generation that brought in Jezebel’s “Bible verses redefining women’s head coverings rebelling” humanism witchcraft rebellion into the Church guardian to destroy it (now in their age 70s), and the 1990s more vile hippy’s children generation (now in their age 50s), and the 2020s even more vile hippy’s grandchildren generation (now in their age 30s), after all the 1950s Christian ethics generation who are now in their age 90s dies off in the 2010s. The evil of the Amorites would have ripened by the 2020s in the Western feminist nations’ “uncovered women’s heads witchcraft rebellion, men’s pants cross-dressing witchcraft rebellion, 10% illegal tithe income tax theft” most wicked vile evil generation in human history. The millions of Western feminist nations’ wicked pastors and religious Christian hordes hate and despise what we real Christians preach, so they all go to Satan Lucifer’s pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors’ churches to listen to soothing nice sermons. The Illuminati NWO Draco reptilian chimera fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites killed off all the 1950s Christian ethics generation elderly people in the elderly homes using their Nazi holocaust eugenics extermination COVID biochemical weapon vaccines, who are now in their age 90s. When that 1950s Christian ethics generation dies off, and we real Christians finish our God’s loving merciful warnings to repent and are raptured up to heaven, then God’s judgment wrath will be poured out upon the earth’s populace with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They worship foreign gods like “women’s equality women’s head coverings rebellion goddess” Jezebel and “post-1960s love & light fake Christianity god” Sananda Jesus and “10% tithe income tax theft god” Mammon and “look like a Western hippo female pastor god” Adephagia and “second marriage adultery and over 50% highest divorce rate in Christian community god” Eros and “medical science witchcraft god” Semjaza and “Christian worship satanic rock music god” Ihy and “nationalism patriotism racism ethnicism god” Uncle Sam Samael and “thousands of child sacrifice ritual Christmas & Easter & Halloween pagan witch Satanist church celebration god” Moloch and “health insurance, retirement pension, home insurance, emergency food, emergency gold, guns, nuclear war bunker god” Heimdall and "pastors’ popularity reputation hubris" Hybris and “safety & comfort & indifference goddess” Salus, who will not save them from their judgment by sword & famine & plague & demon armies. They will have their uncovered women’s heads shaved, and their cross-dressing men’s trousers ripped off to be raped, and their stolen 10% tithe income taxes confiscated, and their genitals castrated, and their animal-instinct’s genetic-descendant idols children confiscated to be tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & sacrificed & eaten by the reptilian hybrid elites. They abandon God, and abandon the 12 million children eaten & thrown into the supermarket groceries every year, and abandon the human specie, and abandon the humanoids, and abandon our allies, and abandon the earth, and abandon the women & children, but our God never abandons us real Christians or his children. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





