Mary Rodwell on Budd Hopkins, David Jacobs, and Aliens

Mary Rodwell compares her work in alien abduction with Budd Hopkins and David Jacobs. Budd Hopkins and David Jacobs were too negative and biased against Grey ETs. David Jacobs would send people away if they had positive contact experiences. He was deliberately dishonest and he was a pioneer who created the mold about how people regard the Greys- too negative and unfair. Budd wasn't as bad but he was biased and negative. Listen to Mary at 13:00

Mary is the Founder and Principal of Australian Close Encounter Resource Network. (ACERN). ACERN’s primary role is to offer professional counselling, support, hypnotherapy and information to individuals and their families with ‘anomalous’ paranormal experiences, particularly specializing in Abduction-contact experiences.

Mary is recognized internationally as one of Australia’s leading researchers in the UFO and Contact phenomenon. She is the author of Awakening: How Extraterrestrial Contact Can Transform Your Life.

