John O'Looney Has A Huge List Of Doctors And Nurses That Have Contacted Him, Who Want To Speak Up

31st October 2022
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0s1hJBNpBbRM/
John asks that we pass this message along:
So far I’ve had 29 nurses and doctors call me in just ten days. I’ve been taking calls for 18 months now from them. Keep asking them to call me guys please the list is growing. My number is:
+44 1908 505570
If you can pass this video on I’d appreciate it - dozens of nurses are now reaching out and I want those ones too scared to do so to call me. I’m happy to lead us into battle from the front –
sent with ❤️
John O'looney
