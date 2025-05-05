Smoke Bomb Thrown at Polish & Dutch PMs During WWII Commemoration

Smoke Bomb Thrown at Polish and Dutch Prime Ministers During WWII Commemoration

A smoke bomb was thrown at Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Netherlands’ liberation from Nazi occupation, according to Dutch outlet NOS.

Footage from the event shows security quickly escorting Tusk off the stage following the incident. According to RMF24, prior to the disruption, pro-Palestinian slogans were heard from the crowd during a speech by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Several individuals were reportedly detained.

