BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Smoke Bomb Thrown at Polish & Dutch PMs During WWII Commemoration
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1262 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
124 views • 6 days ago

Smoke Bomb Thrown at Polish and Dutch Prime Ministers During WWII Commemoration

A smoke bomb was thrown at Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof during a ceremony marking the anniversary of the Netherlands’ liberation from Nazi occupation, according to Dutch outlet NOS.

Footage from the event shows security quickly escorting Tusk off the stage following the incident. According to RMF24, prior to the disruption, pro-Palestinian slogans were heard from the crowd during a speech by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans. Several individuals were reportedly detained.

Adding: 

💥🇾🇪 The United States and Israel are both bombing Yemen.

Reportedly the U.S. strikes are targeting Sana'a, while the Zionist strikes are targeting Hodeidah.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainepolandcurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy