Sen Ron Johnson: Dems defeat amendment to rein in the WHO Pandemic Agreement

Sen Ron Johnson: "Today, Democrats defeated my amendment to require Senate ratification for any pandemic agreement with the World Health Organization.
Now we know Democrats are willing to relinquish U.S. sovereignty to a global entity. How sad."
https://twitter.com/i/status/1640771068003532807
