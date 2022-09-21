Create New Account
Cannabis Beverage Report
Cannabis Beverages continue to be a popular cannabis category among consumers in the US and Canada with successful sales trends in both markets. With thousands of products available, and so many more entering the Beverage space, we compiled a list of a few rising stars below that have been turning heads since the beginning of 2021.

“Beverage enhancers” that can be mixed into drinks and can be effective in as little as 15 minutes. These products fall into our drops, mixes, elixirs, and syrups segment, which seems to be a growing segment among popular new cannabis products.

Episode 1024 The #TalkingHedge looks at Headset’s beverage report...

