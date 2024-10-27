BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Ukrainian soldiers transferred to the Kursk region are being massively replaced by Latin Americans
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
310 views • 6 months ago

The Ukrainian soldiers transferred to the Kursk region are being massively replaced by Latin American mercenaries. In particular, Brazilian and Portuguese mercenaries have been spotted near Chasovy Yar. The "hodgepodge" of all language groups is no longer encountered as often as last year. Either the number of mercenaries themselves has significantly decreased, or they have been divided strictly by language groups.

Mirrored - December1991


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
chasov yarkursk regionlatin american mercenaries
