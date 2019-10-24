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Inside of US Navy Warship Ticonderoga-Class Guided Missile Cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59)
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7 views • October 24, 2019
Inside of US Navy Warship Ticonderoga-Class Guided Missile Cruiser USS Princeton (CG-59) - USS Princeton (CG-59) is a Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser serving in the United States Navy. Armed with naval guns and anti-air, anti-surface, and anti-submarine missiles, plus other weapons, she is equipped for surface-to-air, surface-to-surface, and anti-submarine warfare. She was previously home to two SH-60B LAMPS Mk III Seahawk helicopters and now carries a pair of the MH-60R version of the Seahawk. This warship is named for the Revolutionary War victories over the British by George Washington in and around the town of Princeton, New Jersey.
Princeton was the first Ticonderoga-class cruiser to carry the upgraded AN/SPY-1B radar system.
Princeton was the first Ticonderoga-class cruiser to carry the upgraded AN/SPY-1B radar system.
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