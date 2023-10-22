Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ben Bergquam - NYC Port Authority Bus Terminal, illegals are dropped & sent to the Row Hotel or the Roosevelt
channel image
GalacticStorm
2160 Subscribers
Shop now
78 views
Published 12 hours ago

Ben Bergquam - Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News

America listen to Fendi! Don’t believe the mainstream media or the leftists marching in the streets - American loves President Trump! #BidenDidThis #Trump2024

At the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City where illegals are dropped off before being sent to the Row Hotel or the Roosevelt, or picked up by their cartel handlers. Stay tuned for more with @dioncini!


Real America’s Voice News

@RealAmVoice

@BenBergquam


http://AmericasVoice.news

http://FrontlineAmerica.com


https://x.com/BenBergquam/status/1716144484029784425?s=20


Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket